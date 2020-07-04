Coloring contest, other activities available as Waldos arrive at DDG

FARMINGTON - There is a bit of a Waldo gathering in DDG Booksellers store window. You see, Waldo could not hide around town as he has in summers past. This year all the DDG Waldos will be spending time together at the bookstore and spending time with you at home too.

How many Waldos are in the window? Stop by and try and find out. Send your guess to info@ddgbooks.com or text your answer to 207 441-6596. Make sure to include your name. All correct answers will be eligible for prizes.

Speaking of prizes, DDG is sponsoring a Waldo coloring contest this summer. Prizes will be given for the top three entries. You can pick up your coloring entry from their mailbox or right here on the DDG Waldo page [PDF].

Waldo would also like to come home with you for some adventures. Candlewick Press, Waldo's publisher, has provided DDG with a Where's Waldo Activity Sheet which you can pick up from a Waldo bag hanging on our mailbox. There are lots of fun ideas and things to do together this summer. You can also get your activity sheet here [PDF].

As a bonus, try your hand at decorating Waldo fashions with this worksheet [PDF].