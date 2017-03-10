Comedian Bob Marley to perform at Nordica Auditorium

FARMINGTON - Maine comedian Bob Marley will be performing this month to benefit a program organized through the University of Maine at Farmington.

The Student Maine Education Association in partnership with the Association for Campus Entertainment will be sponsoring the show with 100 percent of the proceeds going to benefit Operation Giveback. The program helps to combat childhood poverty in the greater Franklin County in a variety of ways, including their current project of donating the outcomes of a clothing drive to schools of RSU 9 for those students in need.

Proceeds from the show will be used to put together backpacks of school supplies for students in need.

The show is scheduled for Thursday, March 16 at 6 p.m. in the Nordica Auditorium. Tickets are on sale in the Olsen Student Center from 5:45 p.m. until 7 p.m. until March 14th and at the door and can be reserved by contacting: umfstudentmea@gmail.com

Tickets are $20 for community members and $5 for students with their student ID.

For more information on the event or Operation Giveback UMF contact umfstudentmea@gmail.com.