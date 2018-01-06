Comic Book Workshop for teens Jan. 20

WILTON - The Wilton Free Public Library will be hosting a comic book workshop with Dan Ryder, comic book fan extraordinaire on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Spend an afternoon exploring, reading, and creating comics of all sorts. All middle and high school age teens are encouraged to attend. There will be piles of books to browse, materials for making, and opportunities to learn how to write, draw and publish your own comics.

Bring your ideas and your art! For more information contact Lynne at 645-4831 or lynne@wilton-free.lib.me.us.