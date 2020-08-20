Community art project awards ceremony

RANGELEY - An Awards Ceremony will take place on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 5:30 p.m., out of doors near the Community Art Project display in the alley between the RFA Lakeside Theater and Blue Flame. (Rain date: Sunday Aug. 30 at 5:30 p.m.). Voting will close at noon on Friday, Aug. 28.

The RFA will award a first-place award - a cash prize and ribbon - to the pieces that earned the most votes in three categories, “Happiest,” “Best Overall,” and TOIWBIIC – “The One I Would Buy If I Could.” The public is invited to show appreciation for the artists and their creations. Masks are required and social distancing will be followed.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.