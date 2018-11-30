Community Christmas Choir at the Western Mountains Baptist Church

NEW PORTLAND - The Western Mountains Baptist Church extends an open invitation to this year’s festive Community Christmas Concert held at WMBC, 928 Carrabassett Road. Be prepared to be blessed during this Christmas season by 18 voices singing a variety of hymns.

All performers are local community members. This year, some of the Mt. Abram string students will join the a Capella choir in a special piece. The concert, directed by Breanna Cockerham of Freeman Township, will be held Friday evening on Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Come early - stay late. Refreshments will be provided. There is no charge.

For more information call the church at 265-2557, text Pastor Tom at 557-3802 or email: pastorwmbc@gmail.com.