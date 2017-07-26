Concert at Temple Stream Theater to celebrate new album is Aug. 3

TEMPLE - Folk musician Greg Boardman will perform a concert to celebrate the release of his new album at Temple Stream Theater, 321 Intervale Road, on Thursday, Aug. 3, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Assisting Boardman will be fiddler Steve Muise and cellist Nolan Rogers, both from Farmington, along with Aidan Boardman, a singer and guitarist from Brooklyn, N.Y.

The record, entitled La frontière est morte: songs with and without words, features new songs and instrumentals by Boardman, performed with vocals, guitar, fiddle, viola, cello, bass, hurdy-gurdy, dobro, bombarde, percussion and a gospel choir, in a traditionally-flavored contemporary style. The title of the album, available only on vinyl, is from the Gilles Vigneault song Je viens d’écrire une lettre, one of two covers in the collection. The concert will feature selections from the album as well as some lively fiddle tunes and songs from the tradition and elsewhere.

Greg Boardman is a fixture on the Maine folk scene, fiddling and singing in venues from street corners and barns to some of the state’s larger stages and festivals and beyond. He is the founder of the East Benton Fiddlers’ Convention and Maine Fiddle Camp, where he continues on staff. With six prior recording projects in his resume he continues to teach and explore the musical cultures of Maine, including Somali and other East Africa music traditions, contemporary steel cello, and baroque string music.

Joining Boardman will be Steven Muise, a graduate of Berklee College of Music. He is in his 26th year as a music educator (strings specialist) in the Mt. Blue Regional School District (centered around Farmington, ME). His responsibilities include directing the Mt. Blue High School and Mt. Blue Middle School Orchestras, and teaching stringed instruments to elementary students. Muise also teaches at the Maine Fiddle Camp. He founded and directs the Franklin County Fiddlers, a multi-stylistic fiddle band comprised of talented students at Mt. Blue High School. Muise and the fiddlers have toured Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, PEI, Ireland and throughout the deep South (including Nashville and New Orleans) and more.

Steven Muise’s improvisatory fiddling can be heard on his cd Across the Bay of Fundy and Boréal Tordu’s La Bonne Vie and Les Chevaliers, and Frigate’s self titled cd. He can also be heard on the highly acclaimed Vermont independent films by John O’Brien, Vermont is for Lovers and Man with a Plan (which has aired nationally on PBS). He regularly performs throughout New England and beyond with his bands Boréal Tordu, Frigate, and Muisette.

Steven Muise was awarded Maine’s Music Educator of the Year in 2007, and in December 2010 he was named as a “Director Who Makes a Difference” representing Maine in “School Band and Orchestra” Magazine. He was awarded the “Farmington Gem Award in 2016.

Muise lives in Farmington, with his wife Debby. His hobbies include bird-watching, traveling, photography and speaking French.

Aidan Boardman is a singer-songwriter from Brooklyn NY. He has been recording and touring nationally with his band Dreamt for the last five years, to much acclaim. Having grown up playing with his father and brothers, he brings strong elements of roots and pop music to the mix.

Nolan Rogers is a recent graduate of Mount Blue HS, and a senior member of Maine’s foremost internationally-renowned folk orchestra of high school musicians, the Franklin County Fiddlers, led by Steve Muise. He also performs in a duo with his brother Silas Rogers of Belfast, and in the popular contradance band Volution.

For more information Call: 207 778 2513