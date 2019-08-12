Franklin Countys First News

Concert at Wilton Free Public Library on Aug. 22 with Phil Poirier

August 12, 2019

WILTON - Attention music lovers! The Wilton Free Public Library will host a free concert with local musician and artist Phil Poirier on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.

Poirier will be playing original acoustic contemporary pop/folk with a touch of the blues. He will be introducing new songs on piano and guitar.

Come and join us in our air conditioned space for an intimate musical experience. For more information contact the library at 645-4831 or director@wilton-free.lib.me.us.

