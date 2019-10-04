Concert on Oct. 6 to raise money for Fiddlers, Tyngtown Club

WILTON - The Franklin County Fiddlers will be presenting a concert on Oct. 6 at 4:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church on Main Street. This is a family friendly concert for the young and older folks who appreciate lively music by the talented local musicians under the leadership of Steve Muise.

The concert will raise funds for the Fiddlers and Tyngtown Club of Wilton who help sponsor the Library, Fit Girls, Children's Museum and the downtown flowers and others. There is no cost for the hour-long concert, but donations will be accepted.