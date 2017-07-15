Concerto Incognito: A Taste of the Italian Baroque

FARMINGTON - On July 29, the Arts Institute of Western Maine will present Boston-based early music ensemble Concerto Incognito in “A Taste of the Italian Baroque” a special concert of Baroque music for violin, cello, voice, and harpsichord.

Performers include Christien Beeuwkes, soprano and cello, Dana Maiben, violin, and Frances Conover Fitch, harpsichord. The concert will be held at the Nordica Auditorium at the University of Maine in Farmington and will begin at 7:30 p.m. General Admission is $12, and the concert is free for UMF students with ID and for everyone 18 and younger.

Subtitled “Vocal and Instrumental Music from Italy’s Golden Age,” the program includes music by beloved composers of the late 17th and early 18th centuries, Arcangelo Corelli and Antonio Vivaldi, along with rarely heard musical gems from some of their predecessors.

From expressive solo song to instrumental virtuosity, the program charts the journey of the evolution of the instrumental sonata from its beginnings as a through-written single movement form based on vocal models, to the multi-movement form more familiar today.

AIWM is a nonprofit organization and an affiliate of the University of Maine at Farmington.