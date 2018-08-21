Corny jokes and magic coming to Rumford

RUMFORD - On Saturday August 25 at 6 p.m. Scot Grassette brings corny jokes and magic together for a gut busting knee slapping good time, it's two great tastes that taste great together. Incredible magic, zany antics and the corniest jokes you ever heard. The entire show is humor set for all ages. Scot has been known to make the grumpiest babies burst out in uncontrolled laughter and charm the daylights out of Grandma and Grandpa.

After the show, Scot will share the microphone with young and young at heart to come up tell a corny joke or two. In much of the style of "Kids say the Darndest Things", this is sure to be a blast. Have your young ones ready to get up and tell a corny joke, it's not required but adds a lot to the fun. Scot will also have his Fun Magic Props available for sale and there will be a special menu to order food and drinks from.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. on August 25, for seating and pre-show craziness, with a special (cash-only) menu suitable for the young and young at heart. Special advance tickets are general admission for only $6.00 available at Bartash's and All That Jazz downtown Rumford or online at www.49franklin.com. Tickets at the door are $8 general seating. The show is on the first level in the reception hall.