Country star Clint Black to perform in Rangeley

RANGELEY - Clint Black will be performing at the Rangeley Wellness Pavilion on Saturday July 29. This annual benefit, now in its ninth year raises money to support programs and services provided by Rangeley Health and Wellness Partnership to residents and visitors of western Maine.

Clint Black, a multi-million selling country mega-star, has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide and racked up 57 charted singles, 31 top-10 hits and 22 number-one smashes. Recordings such as “A Better Man,” “Killin’ Time,” “Like the Rain”, “When I Said I Do" and “Nothin’ But the Taillights” have led to honors from the Country Music Association, The Academy of Country Music, The Grammys, and the American Music Awards, as well as membership in the cast of the Grand Ole Opry.

Black’s latest album, On Purpose, was his first full-length album of new songs in a decade. On Purpose compiles a strikingly diverse group of his self-produced songs. His ballads “Only One Way to Live,” “Stay Gone,” “Breathing Air” and “The Last Day” have never cut deeper, while his spirited “Beer” and “Better and Worse” are among the most upbeat songs he has ever crafted. “Time For That,” “Doing It Now For Love” and “Summertime Song” are catchy examples of how groove-soaked his music can be. The lilting “You Still Get to Me” marks Black’s third duet with his wife, actress Lisa Hartman Black. “Calling It News” is a wry, topical statement. “The Trouble” is colored by Australian slang. These new songs continue a stellar career.

Raised in the suburbs of Houston, Texas, Clint Black is the youngest of four brothers. He began performing with brother, Kevin at the family’s backyard barbecues. After high school, he worked construction for a year and spent 10 years on the local nightclub circuit. He auditioned for a Nashville recording contract in 1988. The following year, he led a movement of young talent that transformed country music into a multi-million dollar industry in the 1990s. In 2004, he scaled the top of the charts by trading lines with Buffett, Alan Jackson, George Strait, Toby Keith and Kenny Chesney on the Hank Williams classic “Hey Good Looking.’” He contributed “The Great Mississippi Flood" to the 2005 post-Katrina charity album Hurricane Relief: Come Together Now. He released albums in 2004, 2005 and 2007.

Black took on new challenges in addition to producing records, touring and writing songs by becoming an actor and a video director. He has founded several song publishing companies. He has been a musician recording and playing live with Kenny Loggins, Toto, Billy Joel, Jimmy Buffett and others. His vocal collaborators have included Martina McBride, Wynonna, Roy Rogers, The Pointer Sisters, Waylon Jennings, Bruce Hornsby, Eric Idle and Steve Wariner. Among his songwriting partners have been Wariner, Merle Haggard, Michael McDonald, Marty Stuart, Bill Anderson and Jimmy Buffett.

Black has produced records for artists such as Buddy Jewell and Carolina Rain. Clint’s love of finding and recording new talent led to his latest venture, Chideo’s online “Clint Black Dream Recording Session Contest,” the winner of which will be produced by the star. The aim of this endeavor is to bring attention to Chideo.com and to raise funds to find a cure for Rett Syndrome, a neuro-disorder afflicting up to ten thousand children each year. He is the honorary chair for the International Rett Syndrome Foundation’s “Research to Reality: Funding Process,” and his 2015 contest has led to his own primetime TV special, highlighting the charity and the finalists.

“I love producing, and being in the studio," Black said. "That joy drove the Chideo contest. About a year ago, I came up with the idea for the talent contest for their website and they figured out how they could make it work. As a way to give opportunity to new artists while bringing attention to this devastating disorder, it has far exceeded my greatest hopes. We never know which event will get us past the threshold of discovering a cure for Rett Syndrome, so we push hard for donations and opportunities like these.”

Rangeley Health and Wellness has been bringing legendary rock and country bands to the western mountains of Maine since 2007 with performances by Foreigner, the Beach Boys, Doobie Brothers, Travis Tritt, Gregg Allman, Kenny Loggins, Craig Wayne Boyd and Josh Turner. All proceeds from these benefit concerts support services provided by RHW including children’s and senior wellness programs, affordable fitness programs, physical rehabilitation services, primary care services at Rangeley Family Medicine, and so much more.

Tickets go on sale May 3 at ticketweb.com, or by calling 207-864-4397. General admission tickets are $52, Premium Seating $150 and VIP tickets are $250. For information about the show, or to become an event sponsor, please visit our website at www.rangeleyhealthandwellness.com or call 207-864-4397.