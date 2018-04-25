Creedence Clearwater Revisited to perform at Rangeley benefit concert

RANGELEY - Get ready for a fabulous night of music at the 10th annual Rangeley Health and Wellness Benefit Concert with Creedence Clearwater Revisited, Saturday July 28.

Also performing, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, to round out a night to be remembered. Proceeds from this benefit concert help to support vital programs and services provided by Rangeley Health and Wellness Partnership to residents and visitors of western Maine.

Creedence Clearwater Revival founding members and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Stu Cook and Doug “Cosmo” Clifford have been on quite a ride. Following their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Cosmo and Stu launched their Creedence Clearwater Revisited project in 1995 to once again perform live in concert their hit songs -- touchstones of a generation. Since then, the legendary rhythm section has been thrilled by the outpouring of affection for their new band. World tours and a platinum selling album Recollection followed. The astounding response to the band has been driven in part by new generations of fans that, as Cosmo says, “weren’t even born when the music came out.” Playing classics such as “Proud Mary,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Who Will Stop the Rain,” “Born on the Bayou,” “Down on the Corner” and “Suzie Q,” these guys can rock.

While, as udiscovermusic.com recently commented, it is the “rhythm section Doug Clifford’s drums and Stu Cook’s bass that is a hallmark of Creedence Clearwater Revival,” the boys did not take assembling the rest of the new group’s players lightly. “In the beginning Cosmo and I decided that if we could find the musicians that could capture the sound and recreate what the music was about, we’d do it,” recalls Stu. As fans around the world can attest, Stu and Cosmo found the right players. Lead guitarist Kurt Griffey brings crowds to their feet and the front of the stage with his solos. He as recorded and toured with other notable musicians including members of the Eagles, Foreigner, the Moody Blues, Wings, Lynyrd Skynryd, Santana and Journey. On lead vocal and rhythm guitar is Dan McGuinness. The purity, power and range of Dan’s soaring voice hits right to the heart. Multi‑instrumentalist Steve Gunner rounds out the group. As Cosmo puts it, “Gun provides live all the overdubs that were on the records. - keyboard, acoustic guitar, percussion, harmonica and the high harmonies.”

In 2013, Classic Rock Revisited critic Jeb Wright wrote about a Creedence Clearwater Revisited concert he attended. “The true test of any concert is how the music makes you feel. On this night, this writer walked away with a wonderful feeling, having just witnessed timeless, historical music, performed to perfection. Creedence Clearwater Revisited not only looks to the past, performing iconic songs, they bring them to the modern day, reminding us all of the true importance of this music.”

Mickey Thomas joined Jefferson Starship in 1979. Mickey’s voice had become legendary after recording “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” with the Elvin Bishop Band and joining Jefferson Starship quickly proved to be the right decision as they recorded their first hit, “Jane”, almost immediately after getting together. In 1985, Starship released the album that would come to define the eighties, Knee Deep in the Hoopla. Featuring two #1 hits – “We Built this City” and “Sara” – the album reached #7 on Billboard and went platinum.

Starship followed-up their initial success with another #1 single, “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” featured on the soundtrack for Mannequin. As Starship continued to reach the top of the charts, MTV infiltrated pop culture and the band released videos for all of their hits that are still popular today. Starship music is featured in the soundtracks for “Rock of Ages,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Skeleton Twins,” and most recently on the popular TV series “Glee”. Starship is on tour now, delighting audiences around the world. For their upcoming tour, the band will mine their deep back catalog — “we’ll play songs from every record I had a hand in,” says the singer, promising early hits like “Find Your Way Back,” as well as a medley of the group’s earliest hits as Jefferson Airplane and, of course, the new material. As Thomas gets ready to start a new chapter in a career that has spanned forty years, his voice is on-fire and the music is a compelling blend of then and now. Loveless Fascination is sure to appease long-time Starship fans while opening the door to a new generation of rockers.

Tickets go on sale May 2 at ticketweb.com, or by calling 207-864-4397. General admission tickets are $52.00, Premium Seating $150 and VIP tickets are $250. For information about the show, or to become an event sponsor, please visit our website at www.rangeleyhealthandwellness.com or call 207-864-4397.