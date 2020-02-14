CV Library adds free movie streaming to services

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - The popular on-demand film streaming service Kanopy is now available for free for Carrabassett Valley Public Library members. Members can access Kanopy and sign up to start streaming films instantly by visiting https://carrabassett.kanopy.com/. Films can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform by downloading the Kanopy app for iOS, Android, AppleTV or Chromecast.

Offering what the New York Times calls “a garden of cinematic delights,” Kanopy showcases more than 30,000 of the world’s best films, including award-winning documentaries, rare and hard-to-find titles, film festival favorites, indie and classic films, and world cinema with collections from Umbrella Entertainment, Madman Entertainment, Under the Milky Way, SND Films and thousands of independent filmmakers. Kanopy is free for users with a library card; all users need to do to get started streaming films is to visit the Carrabassett Valley Public Library.

With the motto of "thoughtful entertainment," Kanopy provides CV Library patrons with access to films of unique social and cultural value; films that are often difficult or impossible to access elsewhere, and programming that features diversity, with a wide array of foreign language films and films on race, and current affairs.

Great films can bridge cultural boundaries, bring people together and expand world views. The Kanopy platform gives library patrons a chance to learn and interact with content that can open up their world. Members can log in and stream a diverse catalog of critically-acclaimed, independent films, world cinema, documentaries, and classics without spending a penny.

The library is very excited to launch this streaming service! Stop by for more information or a demonstration. In the same way that libraries enrich people’s lives with books, the Kanopy service gives access to films that inspire, enrich, and challenge perspectives.

Find out more at: www.kanopy.com