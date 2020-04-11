CV Library announces winners of 10th anniversary coloring/essay contest

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - In honor of the Carrabassett Valley Public Library's 10th birthday in February, the CV Library Board of Directors wanted to give back to the community. Participants were asked to either color a drawing of the CV Library and/or share some things they liked about the CV Library. Older children wrote a short essay. All participants are winners of one free week of Outdoor Adventure Camp.

Special thanks to Bailey DeBiase for donating the drawing for the library coloring page.

The 10 winners are:

Abby Demshar

Anna Demshar

Alta Goodwin

Brandon Hansack

Ruby Hansack

Tyler McGarry

Miles Oickle

Sam Oickle

Alex Swallow

Anna Swallow