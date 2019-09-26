CV Library welcomes Michelle Houts

CARRBASSETT VALLEY - Michelle Houts will be presenting at the Carrbassett Valley Library on Thursday, Oct. 10. Houts writes both fiction and nonfiction for elementary and middle-grade readers.

Houts has written the biographies of a woman who played baseball (Kammie on First), a midcentury modern artist (Count the Wings: The life and art of Charley Harper), the first woman to solo hike the Appalachian Trail (When Grandma Gatewood Took a Hike) and an owl (Silent Swoop). She is the author of the science-based chapter book series Lucy's Lab and the beautifully-illustrated Sea Glass Summer. Houts writes from a restored one-room schoolhouse and is a frequent speaker at schools and conferences. Find out more about Michelle Houts, including her 52 Letter Challenge and The Mark Boney Promise, an anti-bullying campaign, at www.michellehouts.com.

Houts will be doing a book talk and signing at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library on Thursday , Oct. 10 in the Begin Family Community Room. She will be doing programs at Kingfield and Stratton Elementary Schools during the day Thursday, sponsored by the CV Library’s Maggie Trafton Memorial Fund. Special thanks to the Sugarloaf Hotel for providing accommodations for Michelle.

Contact CV Library Director, Andrea DeBiase 237-3535 for more information.