CV photographer on display at CV public library

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Danielle London will be the artist exhibiting her photography at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library during the months of September and October, 2018.

A wine & cheese reception will be Friday, September 14 from 4:30-6pm.

Danielle London, of Carrabassett Valley, began her interest in photography when she took classes in high school with a camera given to her by her parents. She dabbled in taking photos throughout college, and as she began her teaching career. She mostly took photos of the young children she was teaching.

About 15 years ago, she was introduced to digital photography and developed a new love of photography, generally taking pictures of people including senior portraits, events at local schools, and volunteering for the CRNEMBA events at the Sugarloaf Outdoor Center taking photos of the riders in various sections of the races.

In the last six years Danielle has added to her interests by including photos of nature, including local Maine wildlife and still life photos. There are so many options today, but she mostly loves getting that “one shot.”