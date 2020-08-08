CVPL hosting outdoor artist reception on Aug. 14

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - An outdoor artist reception for local artists will be held at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center Patio on Friday, Aug. 14, from 5-6 p.m.

Bring your own beverage and join us for a physically distanced (masks on or provided) reception to meet the artists and take turns viewing the art inside the lobby. Artists include Doug Archer, Betsy Bass, Peggy Bishop, Dorothy Breen, Bailey DeBiase, Danielle London, Joanne Noyes, Carly Roberts, Jill Snyder Wallace, Barbara Stewart, Lucia Swallow and Barry White.

Hope to see you there! Rain Date is Aug. 21.