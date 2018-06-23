CVPL summer reading program now open for registration

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Traditionally, summer reading programs are designed to encourage elementary-aged children to keep reading during summer vacation. Preventing the “summer slide” continues to be the main objective of summer reading programs. For many families with elementary-aged children, the public library is the only community space available during the summer months where they can access free educational and cultural enrichment activities and programs. The benefits of summer reading programming for children:

Children are motivated to read.

Children develop positive attitudes about reading, books, and the library.

Children maintain their reading skills during summer vacation.

Children have access to experiences that further their sense of discovery.

Children have access to experiences through which they can learn to work cooperatively.

The Carrabassett Valley Public Library has a large selection of children's books including board books, early readers, picture books, juvenile chapter books, and young adult books for all reading levels; everyone gets a free library membership at the CVPL.

The library will also offer 6 weekly DIY projects that will be available to guests anytime during each particular week to meet the needs of campers, toddlers and travelers.

Program sign-up begins June 20. We will have a story walk set up in the patio out back. CV Library members are encouraged to stop with their children before the end of June to pick up a back pack, reading log, book mark and pencil while supplies last. Grab a few or a stack of books to read. Take a few moments to enjoy the Story Walk outside: Miss Maple's Seeds ...pictures and story by Eliza Wheeler. MAD SCIENCE program will be held on Wednesday July 25 at 1:30 p.m. This is free and open to the public.

Here is the list of weekly projects. Come when you can and bring a friend.

June 27 -July 7: Make a Kazoo

July 11: Spin Drums

July 18: Painting with Sound

July 25: Wind Pipe

Aug. 1: My Pet Rock

Aug. 8: Rain Sticks

Thursday, Aug. 16 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Ice cream Social

Call 237-3535 for more information.

Summer Library Hours: Wed-Fri: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. & Sat 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Closed Wed. July 4)

See you at the library!