David Kim and Lauren Basney in concert on April 22

FARMINGTON - The Arts Institute of Western Maine is happy to announce the return engagement of David Kim, forte pianist, at 7:30 PM, Saturday, April 22 at the Emery Center located on the campus of the University of Maine Farmington. For this recital, Kim will be joined by violinist, Lauren Basney. He will be performing on a copy of a mid 19th-century Viennese instrument made by Rodney Regier of Freeport, Maine. Basney will be playing a violin strung with gut as were stringed instruments of the same period. Their program will include Three Romances for Violin and Piano, Op 22 by Clara Schumann, Violin Sonata in F major by Felix Mendelssohn, and works by Robert Schumann.

An enthusiastic chamber music player, Basney attended Juilliard as a full scholarship student. Upon graduation, she went on to earn degrees from Yale University and completed her doctorate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She made her Carnegie Hall debut in 2004, returning there for performances in 2007 and 2008. David Hyun-su Kim holds degrees from Harvard, Yale, and Cornell Universities and a doctorate from the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston. In addition to a 2017-2018 concert season that includes appearances in Italy, New York, Massachusetts and California, he will be collaborating with the Aspen Trio, Grand Harmonie, and Daniel Stepner. He began his teaching career in 2013, accepting a position at Whitman College.

The modern piano is not constructed in exactly the same way as the instruments of the 19th century. This is an unusual opportunity to hear a piano forte built to the same specifications as an instrument that might have been played by Schumann or Mendelssohn. Mr. Kim and Ms. Basney will be glad to answer questions about their instruments after the recital.

Admission is $12 at the door. There is no charge for those 18 or under and UMF students with ID. Call 645-3846 for more information. The Arts Institute of Western Maine is an affiliate of UMF. Click here for more information.