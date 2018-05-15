David Mallett to perform at Chesterville Center Meeting House

CHESTERVILLE - On Saturday, May 19 at 7 p.m., the David Mallett band will perform at the Chesterville Center Meeting House, 3 Borough Road, Chesterville. The concert is produced by Alan Williams of Vienna.

David Mallett has been tagged as ranking among the most iconic true Mainers, along with the likes of Marshall Dodge, Stephen King, Edna St. Vincent Millay, and Andrew Wyeth. For over 40 years he has stirred audiences with his rich melodies and poignant lyrics evoking images both local and universal. His “Garden Song” (“inch by inch, row by row...”) is now considered a true folk song, learned by children all over the world.

He has also been actively writing continuously over the years, producing over a dozen albums, the latest from 2016.

Harking back as it does to the days when such a building was central to small-town rural life in Maine, the Meeting House promises to be an intimate and suitable venue for a David Mallett concert. Mallett himself has said, “I like to keep reaching out to touch the past, to connect it with what’s going on now. To me music is one of the few things that is timeless...human emotion is one continual chain.”

To share in this sense of timelessness and re-connection at the May 19 event, inquire about tickets by e-mailing alewill52@fairpoint.net, or by calling Alan Williams at 293-4321.