DDGs hosting three Maine poets on July 18

FARMINGTON - Three Maine poets will be featured at a reading and book signing event at Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers on July 18 at 6:30 p.m.

The evening will begin by celebrating a new book by Farmington author, UMF professor, and New Commons founder, Kristen Case, Principles of Economics. She will be followed by fellow poets Colin Cheney and Jefferson Navicky.

Kristen’s Principles of Economics is a series of interconnected elegies for the poet’s former partner and her father, who died within 6 months of each other. The elegies engage other texts, including The Iliad, Chopin’s Ballades, Shakespeare’s sonnet 15, Milton’s Paradise Lost and an economics textbook, as they seek to sound out routes between the present and the past.

Next up, Colin Cheney will be reading from his exceptional book Here be Monsters. He will be followed by Jefferson Navicky, who will be reading from his most recent full length collection Paper Coast.

Case is a Professor of English at the University of Maine at Farmington. Her previous full length collection, Little Arias, won the Maine Literary Award for Poetry. Her poems have appeared in Chelsea, the Brooklyn Review, Pleiades, Saint Ann’s review and The Iowa Review. She lives in Temple.

Cheney is the author of Here be Monsters, a National Poetry Series selection. He is currently a Visiting Assistant Professor at the Salt Institute of Documentary Studies at the Maine College of Art. He lives in Portland.

Navicky teaches English at Southern Maine Community College and is the archivist for the Maine Women Writers Collection. He is the author of Paper Coast and The Book of Transparencies. He Lives in Freeport.

For more information regarding this event contact DDG Booksellers, 193 Broadway, Farmington, ME 04938 at 778-3454, or by email at info@ddgbooks.com.