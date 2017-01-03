Death & Desserts book talk rescheduled to Jan. 14



CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Death & Desserts book talk and signing with four members of Maine Crime Writers has been rescheduled to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center in the Begin Family Community.

The four visiting authors will be:

Bruce Robert Coffin

Bruce is a retired detective sergeant with more than twenty-seven years in law enforcement. At the time of his retirement, from the Portland, Maine police department, he supervised all homicide and violent crime investigations for Maine's largest city. He also spent four years working counter-terrorism with the FBI, where he earned the Director's Award, the highest honor a non-agent can receive. Bruce is the author of the John Byron Mystery Series from HarperCollins Publishers. The debut novel in the series, Among The Shadows, is now available.

Vaughn Hardacker

Vaughn C. Hardacker has completed five novels and numerous short stories. He is a member of the New England Chapter of the Mystery Writers of America and has published short stories in three anthologies: Mouth Full of Bullets; Best of Year One, My Teacher Is My Hero, and Deadfall, Level Best Books' sixth annual anthology of New England crime and mystery stories. His novel, SNIPER, was selected as a finalist in the Crime Fiction category of the 2015 Maine Literary Awards. His third, THE BLACK ORCHID, was released in March 2016 and THE FISHERMAN has been selected as a finalist in the Crime Fiction category of the 2016 Maine Literary Awards.

Maureen Milliken

Maine reportedly has the lowest crime rate in the nation, but Maine mystery writers love to stack up dead bodies at an alarming pace in seemingly idyllic small towns. And the Franklin County town of Redimere has a murder rate to rival Baltimore. Cold Hard News is the first book in a new mystery series by Maureen Milliken, a local newspaper editor with a keen nose for news, clues and solid storytelling. She just published her next book: No

News is Bad News. "In Bernie O'Dea, Maureen Milliken has created a one of the most complicated, compelling heroines I've read in ages. Deeply flawed, but strong in both heart and nerve, I'd follow Bernie anywhere. More, please!" Barbara Ross, author of the Maine Clambake mystery series

Jen Blood

Jen Blood is a freelance writer, public speaker, and author of the bestselling Erin Solomon mysteries, the new Flint K-9 Search and Rescue mysteries, and the 5-Day Fiction Writing Guides. Jen holds an MFA in Creative Writing, is a regular blogger with Maine Crime Writers, and is on the board of Sisters in Crime New England. She lives in midcoast Maine with her pup Killian and a lovely bearded man named Ben.

For more information, call the library at 237-3535.