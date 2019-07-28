Death of a Salesman comes to Rangeley Lakeside Theater

RANGELEY - Death of a Salesman will be presented at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main Street in Rangeley on August 16-18 at 7 p.m.

The play is a production of the Rangeley Friends of the Arts and is directed by Tim Straub.

A straight play, Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman” is a serious drama about the illusion of the American dream. The powerful cast includes Chris Farmer as Willie Loman, Mary Boothby Brown as Linda, Sam Meehan as Biff and Owen Sinclair as Happy. Other players included Tina Falasco, Les Hoekstra, Ariel Clinch, Mike Sherrod and Ben Andrews. Sets are designed by Janice Adler and the show is Produced by Val Zapolsky.

Reserved Seating tickets are First-Night: $15, all other nights: $20, Youth: $10 all shows. Visit rangeleyarts.org and click on buy Tickets or call the Theater Box Office at 207-864-5000 to reserve your seats. The Box Office is open Monday – Thursday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.