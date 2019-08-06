Franklin Countys First News

‘Death of a Salesman’ opens in Rangeley on Aug. 16

Posted by • August 6, 2019 •

The players include - on floor: Emma Jacot-Descombes; seated left to right: Chris Farmer, Owen Sinclair and Sam Meehan. Standing, left to right: Les Hoekstra, Ariel Clinch, Mike Sherrod, Mary Boothby Brown and Dan Simonds. Missing is Tina Falasco and Ben Andrews.

RANGELEY - The curtain goes up on “Death of a Salesman” at the RFA Lakeside Theater on Aug. 16 - 18, at 7 p.m.

The play is a production of the Rangeley Friends of the Arts and is directed by Tim Straub. The players include Emma Jacot-Descombes, Chris Farmer, Owen Sinclair, Sam Meehan, Les Hoekstra, Ariel Clinch, Mike Sherrod, Mary Boothby Brown, Dan Simonds, Tina Falasco and Ben Andrews.

Reserved seating tickets are First-Night: $15, other nights: $20. Youth tickets are $10 for all shows. For tickets or more info visit rangeleyarts.org or call the Theater Box Office at 207-864-5000.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives