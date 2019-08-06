‘Death of a Salesman’ opens in Rangeley on Aug. 16

RANGELEY - The curtain goes up on “Death of a Salesman” at the RFA Lakeside Theater on Aug. 16 - 18, at 7 p.m.

The play is a production of the Rangeley Friends of the Arts and is directed by Tim Straub. The players include Emma Jacot-Descombes, Chris Farmer, Owen Sinclair, Sam Meehan, Les Hoekstra, Ariel Clinch, Mike Sherrod, Mary Boothby Brown, Dan Simonds, Tina Falasco and Ben Andrews.

Reserved seating tickets are First-Night: $15, other nights: $20. Youth tickets are $10 for all shows. For tickets or more info visit rangeleyarts.org or call the Theater Box Office at 207-864-5000.