Deck the Halls at Academy Hill School



WILTON - The staff at Academy Hill School decided to brighten the halls by choosing a winter song for their door.

Teachers and students in grades 2 through 5 decorated their classroom doors. This has built community within the classroom and within the school at AHS.

As students and teachers walk through the building they get a chance to see how everyone decorated their door.

It has brought fun and positivity throughout the building. Prizes will be given to the top winning doors.