Discussion on art and social change to be led by former director of the Whitney Museum

FARMINGTON - Can art transform lives? Can art serve as a force for ethical dialogue and action within the public sphere? These are some of the questions that David A. Ross, scholar, writer, curator, and current Chair of the MFA Art Practice program at the School of Visual Arts in New York City, will tackle in a keynote address on Art and Social Change.

The talk will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, 7:30 p.m., in the Performance Art Space at the Emery Community Arts Center at the University of Maine Farmington. The event is free and open to the public.

Ross has a 40-year career as an art museum professional and educator. He is currently the Chair of the MFA Art Practice program at the School of Visual Arts. Career highlights have included directorships at Boston’s Institute of Contemporary Art, the Whitney Museum, and at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art; and curatorial and senior leadership positions at the Everson Museum of Art, the Long Beach Museum of Art, and the University Art Museum at UC Berkeley. Co-Founder and President of the Artists’ Pension Trust (a pioneering financial planning program for working artists), Ross has lectured at various universities across the country, and has served as juror and commissioner at a broad range of international shows and exhibitions.