Franklin Countys First News

DIVA Show: Pop Culture opens Thursday

Posted by • July 25, 2019 •

Left to right, on their knees, is Averie Flewelling, Adam Crump, Braylon Heatley, Meredith McMillan; seated is Aurora Wetherill, Brittany Wetherill, Connor Elles, Owen Sinclair, Anne Crump, Jessica House; standing is Dennis O’Neil, Adrian Heatley, Amanda Christian, Erin Smith, Daxxtyn Williams. In the back row is Les Hoekstra, Pam Morse, Kerry Gardner, Mike Sherrod. Not pictured is Ben Andrews, Autumn-Skye Williams, Laura Harperink, Sonja Johnson, Tim Straub, Noah Bonnell, Ariel Clinch, Hanna McMilan, Lindsay Toothaker, Kat Zachary, Brianna and Maxwell Rush.

RANGELEY - The curtain goes up on the annual “DIVA Show: Pop Culture” on Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday, July 25-26 & 28-29, at 7:30 p.m. at the Rangeley Friends of the Arts Lakeside Theater. The box office will open at 6:30 p.m. before each show and seats are still available for all shows.

This year's show will feature great songs through the decades interspersed with dramatic/comedic snippets from classic TV shows. If you can guess every show, you can win a chance for two free movies passes.

To reserve your seat in advance, visit www.rangeleyarts.org and click on the Buy Tickets tab at the top of the page. The first night is $15, all other nights are $20; youth (18 and under) is $10 for all shows. Enjoy the cash bar (beer/wine) and appetizers both before and during the show.

The RFA is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to “Bringing the Arts to Life!” in the Rangeley Region.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives