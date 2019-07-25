DIVA Show: Pop Culture opens Thursday

RANGELEY - The curtain goes up on the annual “DIVA Show: Pop Culture” on Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday, July 25-26 & 28-29, at 7:30 p.m. at the Rangeley Friends of the Arts Lakeside Theater. The box office will open at 6:30 p.m. before each show and seats are still available for all shows.

This year's show will feature great songs through the decades interspersed with dramatic/comedic snippets from classic TV shows. If you can guess every show, you can win a chance for two free movies passes.

To reserve your seat in advance, visit www.rangeleyarts.org and click on the Buy Tickets tab at the top of the page. The first night is $15, all other nights are $20; youth (18 and under) is $10 for all shows. Enjoy the cash bar (beer/wine) and appetizers both before and during the show.

The RFA is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to “Bringing the Arts to Life!” in the Rangeley Region.