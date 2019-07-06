DIVA Show tickets now on sale

RANGELEY - Tickets for the RFA’s popular DIVA Show are now on sale. This live, cabaret-style evening of music and dance is slated for July 25 through 26 and 28 through 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley.

The theme is “DIVA: Pop Culture,” and will feature great songs interspersed with dramatic/comedic snippets from Classic TV Shows. To reserve your seat, visit www.rangeleyarts.org and click on the “Buy Tickets” tab at the top of the page. You may also call or visit the Theater Box Office at 2493 Main Street - hours: Mon-Thurs 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Choose from either theater seating or cabaret table seating. Adult Admission for First-Night is $15, all other nights: $20… Admission for Youth (18 and under) is $10 for all shows. Enjoy Cash bar (beer/wine) and appetizers both before and during the show.

The RFA is a not-for-profit org “Bringing the Arts to Life!” in the Rangeley Region.