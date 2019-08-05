Don & Cindy Roy at the North Church on Aug. 10

FARMINGTON - Franco American Traditional musicians Don & Cindy Roy and Jay Young will be the summer evening performers at the North Church concert on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for a pie social and jam session.

Partners in life and music for nearly 40 years, Don and Cindy Roy are leading exponents of Franco-American traditional music in Maine. Both are descendants of French families that emigrated from Canada—Don’s grandparents from Quebec, Cindy’s from Prince Edward Island. Don’s virtuoso fiddling and Cindy’s steady, rhythmic piano accompaniment, plus her top-notch step-dancing, have livened up many a house party and entertained audiences across the country.

Don has been called “the dean of Franco-American fiddling in Maine,” a title reflecting both his skilled playing and his dedication to sharing his musical heritage. Since 2000, Dona and Cindy have led Fiddle-icious, a community fiddle orchestra with more than 100 members. Both often teach at music camps, and Don gives private fiddle lessons. He is also a highly skilled luthier whose commitment to passing along knowledge and skills to others is evident at his shop in Gorham. He has taken on numerous aspiring craftspeople to work on their own instruments under his watchful eye and guidance.

Show tickets are $15 for the general population, $10 for High School and College Students, $5 for elementary students. Preschoolers as well as any student participating in the Jam Session are free.

Reservations may be made by calling 207-778-2006. The North Church is located at 118 High Street in Farmington