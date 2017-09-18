Donations to RFA go toward movie equipment

RANGELEY - Two anonymous donors will match up to $20,000 in donations made for the equipment needed to run first run movies at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley.

These donors recognize that after a hundred plus years, the movie-going experience is embedded in America's DNA. ”People of Rangeley should not have to travel 2 hours round trip to see a first-run movie.”

Community members have already donated $13,700 toward the match. Only $6,300 to go. It is the donors’ wish that the people of Rangeley will make a small investment to help make living in Rangeley even better.

We are in a rapidly evolving film industry and have discovered that products and services are steadily improving in quality, performance and user friendliness. The prices for new projectors have dropped from where they were three years ago. The new equipment needed is now within reach. This generous offer will help to get first run movies on the biggest screen in Franklin County. If every citizen of Rangeley donates a small amount, the RFA will be able to purchase the equipment needed.

For information or to make a donation: www/rangeleyarts.com/rfa-donations or call 864-5000. The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that “Brings the Arts to Life.”