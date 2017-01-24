Down the Dirt Road band in concert Feb. 4 in Phillips

PHILLIPS - February will be off to a fine start with award-winning country band, Down the Dirt Road, at the Phillips Area Community Center on Saturday evening, Feb. 4, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Hailing from the Jay/Wilton area, the band features Travis Pinkham on lead guitar and vocals, guitarist Hal Burhoe, and drummer Diane Hanscom. Sara Barker, the youngest member at age 14, shines on vocals and guitar. Travis, Diane, and Sara have all won awards in Nashville, and Travis won second place in modern country at the Pine Tree State Country Music Association’s awards ceremony last year.

Admission is $10 adults, $5 students, with $1 discount for Leaders of the PACC. Refreshments available for purchase. The hall will be set up with tables and chairs around a small dance floor. For more information, call 639-2630.