Down the Dirt Road Band, local musicians to perform at Fall Music Festival on Oct. 21

JAY - The first annual Fall Music Festival will be held on Oct. 21, with Down the Dirt Road Band and Health Community Coalition hosting the event to raise awareness of suicide prevention resources. The event follows the death of a young man two months ago.

The event will run from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Jay Community Building, featuring artists like Chris Floyd, of Jay; Cam Thayer, of Skowhegan; Rylee Saunders, a Spruce Mountain High School student; and Jasmine Dodge, a Spruce Mountain Middle School student. In addition to live music, the event will include door prizes, 50/50 raffle, face painting, popcorn and snacks as well as other guessing games to win prizes. There will also be a surprise challenge made to the SMHS football team.

Admission is $10 per individual or $20 per family. Anyone wearing a football jersey to the event will earn $5 off the admission for themselves or their group. All proceeds for the event will divided between the local scholarship fund, a teen suicide prevention organization and the SMHS football team through the Jake Lord Foundation.

If you would like to make a donation but can not get to the event, please contact Pam Barker at 207-491-5198 or ddrmusicnow@gmail.com