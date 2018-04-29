Downeast Brass to perform at North Church

FARMINGTON - The Downeast Brass will be performing at the North Church on Thursday, May 3 at 7 p.m.

The Downeast Brass has performed in many New England settings. Audiences have been impressed by these fine Maine performers on the concert stage, at weddings, festivals, and on parade. They have performed at private parties at the Governor's mansion in Augusta, at the Mount Washington Hotel in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, the famous Moxie Parade, and Governor John Baldacci's inauguration ceremony, among many other appearances. Their wide range of musical styles makes them the preferred musical choice for many occasions.

The Downeast Brass's founder and arranger, Dwight Tibbetts, has kept the unique talents and skills of his colleagues in mind as he has arranged music specifically for the group. From Andy Forster's pristine high trumpet tones to Mark Mumme's full bass sonority, Mike Peterson’s trombone, and Loren Field’s french horn the Downeast Brass combines the skills of some of Maine's premier musicians. Since they are also music educators, they seek to reach audiences of all ages with original and entertaining programming.

They will be performing in Farmington at the North Church on Thursday, May 3 at 7 p.m. The North Church is located at 118 High Street. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a ‘Pie Social’ and Jam Session. Anyone interested in joining the jam session need only bring his or her instrument. Children participating will get free admission to the performance.

Show tickets are $15 for the general population, $10 for High School and College Students, $5 for elementary students. Preschoolers as well as any student participating in the Jam Session are free.

Reservations may be made by calling 207-778-2006.