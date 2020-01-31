“Droplet Dance” comes to Emery Community Arts Center Feb. 1

FARMINGTON - ArtsFarmington, affiliated with the University of Maine at Farmington, is pleased to bring performance dance company, Droplet Dance, to the Emery Community Arts Center in Farmington on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.

The group will perform in story, dance and song- “Mama”- a heartfelt performance igniting thoughts and conversation about mothering, our mother earth/mother ocean, transforming, celebration and healing.

Droplet Dance features dancers Molly Gawler and Shana Bloomstein accompanied with live music by Lissa Schneckenburger. The name “droplet” refers to the company’s celebration of water. The dances will be in modern and classical styles and incorporate acrobatics as well as mime and theatrical elements to bring characters and narratives to life.

Admission is $12 for adults, 18 and under free as are UMF students with ID. $5 For students of other Maine colleges. The performance is suitable for children. No snow date, for information call 587-2361 or 249-5980.