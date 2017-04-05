Dual book launch on April 19 at DDG Booksellers

FARMINGTON - DDG Booksellers will host a dual book launch, marking National Poetry Month, on April 19 at 7 p.m. for the books The Belfast Notebooks by Jeffrey Thomson and Bye-Bye Land by Christian Barter.

The Belfast Notebooks traces a poet’s journey deep into a country where “the wine tastes of jasmine and history” as it evokes layers of violence, memory, and community. Ranging across Northern Ireland through Italy, Spain, Morocco, and back home to Maine, these poems from Jeffrey Thomson’s fifth full-length collection engage myth and classical art just as easily as they riff on rock music and street murals.

Thomson is a poet, memoirist, and translator, and is the author of The Belfast Notebooks, Fragile, Birdwatching in Wartime, The Complete Poems of Catullus, and From the Fishouse. He has been an NEA Fellow, the Fulbright Distinguished Scholar in Creative Writing at the Seamus Heaney Poetry Centre at Queen’s University Belfast, and the Hodson Trust-John Carter Brown Fellow at Brown University. He is currently professor of creative writing at the University of Maine Farmington.

The award-winning book-length poem Bye-Bye Land is a medley of voices in dialogue with each other—overheard, remembered, and internal—that represents a mind at work as it considers the destructiveness of human nature, the hypocrisy and artifice of the American dream. Voices from personal conversations, political speeches, Guantanamo detainees, news reports, and famous poets fill these pages, ultimately capturing a world of disrupted beauty and unrealized potential.

Barter is the author of three books of poetry: In Someone Else’s House, winner of the 2014 Maine Literary Award; The Singers I Prefer, a Lenore Marshall Prize finalist; and Bye-Bye Land, winner of the Isabella Gardner Award from BOA Editions. His poetry appears widely in such places as Ploughshares The Literary Review, Epoch, Georgia Review, and The American Scholar, and has been featured on The Writer’s Almanac, Poetry Daily, and PBS Newshour.