Early Bird predictions by Mervyn the octopus

There are a number of animals known to possess oracular power such as the raven, the owl, the antelope, the mole rat and the Gaboon viper. Not many people, however, know that the most prognosticatory of all animals is actually the octopus. We have learned this obscure but useful fact at DDG due to the remarkable oracular exploits of Mervyn, the store octopus.

With the Early Bird Sale coming up this Saturday, that fun annual event in which Downtown Farmington merchants open at 6:00 am and have special sales till 9:00 am, it was time to test Mervyn's powers. After all the Early Bird is a window into the holiday season to come and a good opportunity for Mervyn to flex his oracular muscles.

Kenny: So Mervyn, what is it that makes octopuses so visionary?

Mervyn: Our eight arms allow us to insert tendril of probability into the tidal pool which is time.

Kenny: I see, well let's get right to it. Past Early Bird sales have seen big sales of Jan Brett's newest book. This year's Jan Brett is Tale of The Tiger Slippers. Will it see less early bird sales because it is not a holiday or winter themed story?

Mervyn: Are you willing to take my advice and rename the book Tale of the Snow Leopard's Snowshoes and insert trolls and polar bears into the narrative?

Kenny: I don't think I am.

Mervyn: Then sales will be down.

Kenny: I'm sure you are selling her fans short Mervyn, but we'll see. Okay, so each year Early Bird is the time we put out the season's new Holiday titles. Which Christmas themed book will DDG shoppers favor on Saturday?

Mervyn: It will be a close race between Matt Tavares' delightful and evocative Dasher and Drew Daywalt's interactive The Crayons' Christmas. Dasher wins by a nose.

Kenny: Ah, Dasher is a worthy title indeed. And what surprise standouts do you predict?

Mervyn: Holiday shopping evokes a bit of stress and you will see that the accurately entitled This Book Is Literally Just Pictures of Cute Animals That Will Make You Feel Better, will be picked up by many. Also people will be looking to provide warmth and escape to balance the world's ills and tensions this year. You will see books which reassure, like Dragon Night, and books which transport, like Unlikely Escape of Uriah Heep, stand out.

Kenny: Thanks Mervyn, I look forward to seeing how your predictions play out!

Mervyn: The drama is all on your side Kenny. Pshaw. I speak sooth.