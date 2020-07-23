East Wilton Union Church concert series

WILTON - The East Wilton Union Church, located at 1306 Main Street, East Wilton, will be hosting their 2020 Annual "Concerts on the Lawn" series every Sunday evening in August.

This years schedule is as follows:

August 2 Heaven's Blend

August 9 Torn Together

August 16 The Hyssongs

August 23 Kindred Hearts

August 30 Jody Savage

Chairs are provided but you are welcome to bring your own lawn chair or blanket. In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be held inside. The concerts are free, but there will be an opportunity for a free-will offering. No refreshments due to pandemic. FMI call 578-0687