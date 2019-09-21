‘Ebb + Flow: Reflections on the Kennebec River’ on display at CV Public Library

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Jess Beer will be exhibiting her paintings throughout the months of September and October of 2019 at Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center. A Wine & Cheese Reception will be held on Friday, Sept. 27 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Please join us to meet the artist and enjoy some refreshments.

Jess is a multimedia artist, having received her Bachelor's Degree in Fine Art in 2015 from the Maine College of Art located in Portland, Maine. Beer has since moved inland from the coast to form residence in Kingfield, where she is working on rebuilding her artistic practice as a studio artist focusing on abstract painting. Beer draws inspiration for her work from the natural environment around her, abstracting the mountains, lakes, woodland habitats and rivers which surround her home into large and small scale paintings.

‘River Right’, ‘River Left’ and ‘Confluence’ were created in part of ‘Ebb + Flow: Reflections on the Kennebec River’, a group show represented by Waterville based gallery Common Street Art, a non-profit collaborative art space and gallery hosted by Waterville Creates. ‘River Right’ can also be seen in the 2019 Annual Art Guide published and produced by Maine Magazine where Beer is represented as one of 90+ collectable artists within the state of Maine. Waterways I-III represent the various bodies of water throughout the Allagash Wilderness Waterways, having recently been represented by Shaw Contemporary Jewelry located in Northeast Harbor, Maine, during one of the galleries annual summer group shows, Weight of Water.

Follow along on Instagram: @jessicabeerart. For inquires: Jessicabeerart@gmail.com