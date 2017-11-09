ECW Holiday Fair Nov. 25

RANGELEY - The Episcopal Church Women will hold their annual Holiday Fair at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd on Saturday, Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Undercroft. The church is located at 2614 Main Street.

Our popular Cookie Walk will be stocked with your favorite homemade holiday cookies. A variety of crafts and eclectic treasures will be featured.

Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu includes fish chowder, hot dog plate, chicken salad plate, brownies, apple dessert a la mode, hot and cold drinks.

Stop by to shop, visit and enjoy lunch.