Eight ribbons awarded at art in August

RANGELEY - Eight artists were awarded ribbons in the categories of fine art and fine craft at the RFA’s 38th annual Art in August. Ribbons were given to the top three pieces in each category, plus one honorable mention.

Walter Mularz won first place in the 2D fine art category for his photograph entitled “Blue Heron.” Sandra Pealer and Lydia ME Schrader took the awards for second and third place respectively; Gene Matres received honorable mention.

Rick Osterhout won first place in the 3D fine craft category for his chess board sculpture. Melissa Shea and Boyd Johnson took second and third place respectively; Patti K Trygg received honorable mention.

The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For more information or to find their complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.