PHILLIPS - Elvis is coming to Phillips!

EP Rock from Sydney, known throughout the state for his "Tribute to Elvis," will present his impersonation of The King at the Phillips Area Community Center on Sunday, Feb. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Admission is $7 adults, $5 students. A snow date has been set for Sunday, Feb. 25. For more information call 639-2630 or check www.phillipspacc.org.