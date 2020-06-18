Emery Arts opens submissions for Couch Jam Online Summer Concert Series

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington Emery Community Arts Center invites Maine-based solo-artists and small ensembles to submit a demo video of their work for consideration in its new Couch Jam Online Summer Concert Series.

Emery’s premiere online concert series will feature a diverse range of musical acts and genres, sharing the spirit of Maine’s local music scene through its website and social media. https://wpsites.maine.edu/emerycommunityartscenter/

Concerts will go live online weekly beginning on Friday, July 10 and continue throughout the month of July. Artists selected to participate in the Couch Jam Series will receive an honorarium of $75 (or up to $225 for an ensemble of three people) for a performance video of 3-5 songs (or approximate 20-minute set).

While the UMF campus arts venue remains closed, Emery Community Arts Center strives to continue its role as a space to honor, exhibit, and support the artistic and creative force in the local community and beyond. Emery looks forward to launching new exhibitions and arts programming online through its website and social media.

Eligibility & Terms:

-The Couch Jam Concert Series is open to Maine-based solo artists and small ensembles.

-All submissions must be received by June 24, 2020 through our online submission form: https://wpsites.maine.edu/emerycommunityartscenter/2020/06/11/couch-jam-series-1-submissions/

-There is no fee to apply to this call.

-Must be 18 or older to apply.

How to Apply:

-Please use this Submission Form to apply: https://wpsites.maine.edu/emerycommunityartscenter/2020/06/11/couch-jam-series-1-submissions/

-Complete the online form and include a link to your demo video.

-DEMO VIDEO REQUIREMENTS: Please submit a 2-5 minute demo video that presents one or two songs and demonstrates your ability to record your performance with quality audio and video. Please submit a link where we can view your Demo Video online via YouTube, Vimeo, or other host site.

If you have questions about this call, please contact Samantha Taylor: samantha.j.taylor@maine.edu