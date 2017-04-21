Essay contest to focus on Maine lakes

The 30 Mile River Watershed Association is hosting an essay contest for local high school students. In 500 words or less, participants are asked to illustrate their appreciation for Maine’s lakes and the importance of protecting them.

The first place winner will receive $250 and the second and third place winners will receive $100 and $50, respectively. Essays must be received no later than Monday, May 1. Students must be residents of the watershed or be enrolled at Kents Hill, Leavitt, Maranacook, or Mt. Blue High School.

For more information, visit www.30mileriver.org/get-involved/essaycontest.