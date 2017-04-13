‘Eurydice’ opens at West Farmington Grange on April 20

FARMINGTON - The Sandy River Players are announcing the opening of its second April production, "Eurydice" by Sarah Ruhl, and offers a deal for those who want to see both community theatre shows. "Eurydice" will open on Thursday, April 20, and also run on Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22. All shows begin at 7:30.

SRP is excited to be exploring a new venue for this performance, the West Farmington Grange Hall, with the support of the West Farmington Grange. Ticket prices are $9 for students and $11 for adults. A special offer will take $2 off the price of admission if the audience member brings a ticket from the previous week’s SRP production of “The Glass Menagerie.”

“Eurydice” reworks the classic Orpheus myth from Eurydice's perspective, creating a heart wrenching and passionate story of loss, choice, and love both familial and romantic. Featuring an ensemble cast (Michaela Carney, Logan Foss, Bridgette Keith, Shanee Stepakoff, Micheal Sherrod, Rachel Spear, and Jackson Pendleton) made up of both Mt. Blue and UMF students and faculty, and directed by a recent college graduate, 'Eurydice' is sure to stir hearts and minds with its questions of life, death, and how far we go for those we love. 'Eurydice' deals with some mature content and has some strong language and is not suitable for young children.

Clare McKelway, the youngest director to take on a main stage show for SRP, has this to say about Ruhl’s play: “This is my favorite play; it's the kind of story that you really feel, in your bones, because it touches such a human part of you. Everyone has felt love, everyone has felt loss. And I love that it takes this myth where Eurydice has all of these events sort of just happen to her, and it makes her a participant and gives her agency and choice.”