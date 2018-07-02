Eustis artist Hugh Verrier to exhibit at SugarWood this month

FARMINGTON - Hugh Verrier of Eustis will be the featured artist during July at SugarWood Gallery.

Verrier, a Maine painter and sculptor for over 45 years, exhibits his life-long love of the sea through his focus on water birds. Much of his artwork is inspired by living on the coast of Maine, working as a tugboat captain and later fishing on a commercial dragger.

Working with various tools and media, Verrier has created watercolors, oils, sculptures and dimensional work with wood, stone, sand and paper.

The birds and fish are unique to the art world because they are a combination of watercolor painting and sculpture. Verrier combines both arts into the creation of birds by forming very heavy French paper into wings, beaks and elegant bodies, then bringing them to life with watercolors. The fish are carefully crafted to mimic the actual catch of fishermen friends. The results are paintings that are life-like, light-weight, and archival.

An open house reception will be held Friday, July 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. The public is invited and refreshments will be provided. Hugh’s work will be on display throughout the month of July for the public to view and purchase.

SugarWood Gallery is located at 248 Broadway in Farmington and is open Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.