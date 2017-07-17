Evening of jazz, gospel and the classics at PACC July 22

PHILLIPS - Bringing her Kenyan roots with her – where her lifelong interest in music began at an early age – vocalist Eve Yvonne Makilya will celebrate an evening of jazz, gospel, and the classics at the Phillips Area Community Center on Saturday, July 22.

Composer and song writer, pianist, recording artist, and producer, Eve is a widely-known soloist in the Boston area and has sung with different bands and as soprano vocalist in women’s choirs and mixed choirs. She has also recorded music in both the Swahili and English languages under her record label EMMusic Records.

Eve comes to Phillips by way of a family connection to the area. All 28 of her self-written songs can be found on Amazon and iTunes.

Tickets are $10 adults, $5 for students. The music at the Community Center on Depot Street begins at 7 p.m. and refreshments will be available for purchase.