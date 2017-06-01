Event to feature music, science at Mt. Blue Campus

FARMINGTON - Please join us on Thursday, June 2, 2017 in Bjorn Auditorium at Mt. Blue Campus for an end-of-year combined event, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

This event will feature the Science Expo under the direction of Dr. Patricia Millette, a concert by the MBHS Jazz Band under the direction of Karen Beacham and the MBHS Profectus Chamber Choir under the direction of Adrian St. Pierre. Following this event, the Mt. Blue High School Chorus, Concert Band and String Orchestra will perform their final concert of the school year.

Along with a grand showcase of musical talent at Mt Blue Campus, there will a be a premier showcase of scientific enterprises, including works by freshman to seniors in earth/space sciences, biology, biotechnology, chemistry, physics, engineering design, and environmental science. These projects will display a cross section of scientific research, models, inventions, scientific illustration, and other assignments from many students. Demonstrations and photos of student activities in both the lab and out in the field will also be featured.

Be sure to make your way down the main hallway through the exhibits before the concerts begin. The exhibits will be available from 5:30 -7 p.m. The Jazz Band/Chamber Choir concert will begin a little after 6 p.m. in the Forum and the final concert by the MBHS Chorus, Concert Band and String Orchestra begins at 7 p.m. in the Bjorn Auditorium. Light snacks will be served during the exhibition. All events are free and open to the public.