Everyone’s Resource Depot hosting Halloween mask making

FARMINGTON - Everyone's Resource Depot will hold Halloween mask making workshops on Monday Oct. 23 through Friday Oct. 27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Many creative ideas for masks, costumes and party decorations made from ERD's wonderful assortment of reusable materials will be shared with workshop participants. Materials in good supply for mask making are: orange sparkly felt, yarn, buttons, stickers, paper of all kinds, leather scraps, feathers, ribbon and fabric. A small fee will be charged for materials and instruction. All ages are welcome,

ERD is located in the Education Center, room 9, at the corner of High and Lincoln St. on the University of Maine at Farmington campus. ERD is open to the public Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information about workshops and special openings and programs please call 778-7150 or visit our website at resourcedepot.umf.maine.edu.