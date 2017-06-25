Everyone’s Resource Depot to host July arts and crafts workshops

FARMINGTON - Everyone’s Resource Depot announces the schedule for its July Arts and Crafts workshops.

These programs are open to creative kids of all ages, and will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays during July from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Each workshop will feature a variety of craft projects using scrap materials. Children will be assisted by student workers from The University of Maine at Farmington's Upward Bound program. Topics for each session are:

July 6- “Sticky Pictures”

July 11 and 13- “Recycled Robots”

July 18 and 20- "3-D Super Bugs”

July 25 and 27- “Crazy Critter Collages”

A small fee will be charged for materials and instruction.

ERD is presently offering help to those in the community who are planning summer programs for children. Many sample projects have been constructed, and a great variety of inexpensive scrap materials such as leather pieces, paper of all kinds, fabric and yarn, wood turnings and blocks, boxes of all sizes, colorful foam pieces and beads are available.

For more information about the July workshops or about materials and services, please call 778-7150. ERD is located in the Education Center on the UMF campus at the corner of High and Lincoln St. Summer hours are Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon. Special openings at other times can be arranged.