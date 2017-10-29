Exhibition for Uncle Al Fund at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - The Carrabassett Valley Public Library and Community Center announces the opening of the Art for Uncle Al Exhibition, dedicated to the memory of Alexander Scheeren and providing a giving opportunity to benefit the Uncle Al Fund.

In the Carrabassett Valley Alexander Scheeren was happy to call home for nearly fifty years, he was known simply as Uncle Al. Cultivating his natural ability through formal training on violin and trombone, Alex was comfortable on any stage, but he was most at ease when he was close to home, improvising melodies with an impish enthusiasm and navigating his way downstream “playing by ear.” He was beloved by his friends and neighbors for his spirit, his wry wit and humor, and his warm and compassionate nature. Everybody’s uncle and nobody’s fool, Alexander Scheeren played from the heart, spoke his mind, and shared his soul. He made us better listeners. To this day, we see his face, hear his voice and his music, and remain profoundly grateful for his presence in our lives.

The Uncle Al Fund is an endowed, component fund of the Maine Community Foundation. It is a scholarship fund that will provide financial assistance to musicians residing in Franklin or Somerset counties, who wish to pursue further instruction or musical development on their chosen instrument(s). Preference will be shown to musicians who play acoustic instruments, including “voice.”

Information about applying for this scholarship will be available in early January 2018 on the Maine Community Foundation's website at http://www.mainecf.org/Scholarships/AvailableScholarships.aspx under the sections for Franklin and Somerset counties.

The exhibition will include works by artists who were friends of Uncle Al, all of whom have donated their art to the exhibition. Ninety percent of any sale will go to the Uncle Al Fund; ten percent to the Library. The participating artists are:

Betsy Bass Photography

Rommy Brown Ceramics

Karen Campbell Wire sculpture

Claudia Diller Painting

Mike Gerstner Photography

Parker Hall Print

Magi Leland Painting

Abbott Meader Painting

John & Cindy Orcutt Photography

Patty Ritzo Painting

Marguerite Robichaux Drawing

Gail Rowe Jewelry

Jan Royall Stained Glass

Fritz Scheeren Painting

Barbara Sullivan Fresco

Carol Tanner Painting

Hugh Verrier Sculpture

The Art for Uncle Al Exhibition will continue through the end of Dec. The Library Board will host a gala reception on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. All are invited to see the exhibition during the months of Nov. and Dec., to arrange for a purchase from the exhibit, and to join the celebration of Art for Uncle Al on Dec. 29.